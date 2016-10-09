Train derailment in NY, injuries reported

A New York commuter train derailed outside the city late Saturday, authorities said, without immediately confirming reports that dozens have minor injuries.

New York Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

“The 9:22PM train from Penn due Huntington at 10:28PM has been canceled due to a train derailment near New Hyde Park,” the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) said on Twitter.

Earlier service had been suspended on the same line due to the train’s collision with a smaller service vehicle.

Passengers were evacuated, the LIRR showed on its feed.

The local ABC television affiliate reported there were four injuries; other sources said there were dozens, none of them serious.

Just last week, a commuter train slammed into a New Jersey train station.

The morning rush-hour collision at the Hoboken terminal killed one person and injured 114, causing major destruction at the transit choke point and gateway to Manhattan.