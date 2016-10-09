 Train derailment in NY, injuries reported | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  » News » World » Train derailment in NY, injuries reported

Train derailment in NY, injuries reported

by Agence France-Presse
October 9, 2016

A New York commuter train derailed outside the city late Saturday, authorities said, without immediately confirming reports that dozens have minor injuries.

New York Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

New York Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

“The 9:22PM train from Penn due Huntington at 10:28PM has been canceled due to a train derailment near New Hyde Park,” the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) said on Twitter.

Earlier service had been suspended on the same line due to the train’s collision with a smaller service vehicle.

Passengers were evacuated, the LIRR showed on its feed.

The local ABC television affiliate reported there were four injuries; other sources said there were dozens, none of them serious.

Just last week, a commuter train slammed into a New Jersey train station.

The morning rush-hour collision at the Hoboken terminal killed one person and injured 114, causing major destruction at the transit choke point and gateway to Manhattan.