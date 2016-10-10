Transit officials warn of delays, crowding after derailment

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Transit officials in New York are warning commuters to be prepared for delays and increased crowding Monday morning following a weekend train derailment on Long Island.

Sarah Qamar shows a Long Island Railroad train derailed near New Hyde Park, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The commuter train derailed east of New York City after it hit a work train on the tracks. A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road says the eastbound train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday. (Sarah Qamar via AP)

Long Island Rail Road officials said Sunday evening that crews had started removing undamaged cars from the site of the derailment east of New Hyde Park.

State officials say a 12-car commuter train and a work train performing track maintenance were traveling in the same direction when they “side-swiped” each other Saturday night, causing the commuter train to derail. Thirty-three people were injured, four of them seriously.

Transit officials say they hope to be able to restore some service for Monday’s morning commute, but they’re urging customers to consider alternatives.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate.