Trillanes to turn over Matobato to PNP on Friday

Opposition senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he will turn over the confessed hitman Edgar Matobato to the Philippine National Police (PNP) without waiting for Matobato’s arrest warrant issued by a Davao city court.



(Photo by Jansen Romero) / mb.com.ph MB FILE – Edgar Matobato(Photo by Jansen Romero) / mb.com.ph

Trillanes said he will present Matobato to the PNP at Camp Crame at 10:00 am Friday, October 7, to avoid being accused of coddling a fugitive.

The senator said he would inform the Senate of the developments once he has turned over Matobato to authorities.

“Well, I don’t have an obligation to inform anybody in the same way that they (senators) had done anything for Mr. Matobato. Anything that happens to him is solely my responsibility, but after I turn him over, I will fully inform the appropriate bodies in the Senate,” Trillanes said in an interview with reporters.

Matobato has a standing arrest order in connection with the charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition filed against him in 2014.

Trillanes said he believes it would be better to turn him over to authorities here in Manila so no untoward incident would happen to Matobato.