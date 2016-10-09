Trio who claim to be Sen. Lacson’s staff arrested in Bulacan sting operation

MANILA — Three persons, who claimed to be staff members of Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, were arrested in a sting operation in Malolos City, Bulacan on Friday (Oct 7), the senator’s office said Saturday.

According to Lacson’s office, police investigations showed that the trio demanded money from a woman.

A report by Supt. Ruel Cagape of the Philippine National Police Region 3 Regional Intelligence Division’s Special Concerns Unit identified the three a Dina Joson Castro, 34; Roberto Fajardo, 51; and Ariel Balotro, 35.



(MB.COM.PH) MB FILE – Panfilo Lacson(MB.COM.PH)

The report noted that Castro introduced herself to a certain Mercedez dela Cruz, whose son faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

Castro, claiming to be a part of Lacson’s staff, promised to talk to the inquest prosecutor about the speedy resolution of her son’s case so he could post bail.

Her group initially convinced dela Cruz to extort Php 320,000, assuring her the charges against her son would be dismissed through “intercession” by Lacson’s office.

Castro contacted dela Cruz on Oct 6 and demanded another Php 30,000 for the “early resolution” of her son’s case, not knowing dela Cruz had previously confirmed that Castro is not connected to the senator.

The office of Lacson meanwhile assures the public it does not engage in and will not tolerate actions similar to what Castro and her group did.

The three now face charges of robbery extortion and usurpation of authority.