Troopers on the road


October 4, 2016

 

Army troopers not only secure the road at the border of Maguindanao and North Cotabato but also oversee traffic flow. The traffic build up is caused by the ongoing repair of a bridge. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

