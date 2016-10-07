Tropical storm “Aere” enhances monsoon over northern Luzon

SOUTHWEST MONSOON ENHANCED BY TROPICAL STORM “AERE” | PAGASA Facebook page | mb.com.ph

Despite leaving the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday, tropical storm Julian (international name: “Aere”) still affects northern Luzon.

The tropical cyclone continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The monsoon will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms over Zambales, Tarlac, Bataan and Pangasinan, which may trigger flash floods and landslides.

Light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are also expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said.