Tropical storm ‘Chaba’ enters PAR
Severe tropical storm Chaba has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Friday. It was locally named “IGME”.
As of 10:00 am, the eye of Igme was located at at 1,380 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (16.2°N, 135.0°E), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported.
The storm is moving Northwest at 25 kph with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.
Areas within the 600 km diameter of the storm is expected to experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains.
No tropical cyclone warning signal has been raised by the weather bureau.