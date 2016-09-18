Trucks and buses also share industry’s robust growth

The robust growth in the motor vehicle industry is not only being felt by the four-wheel vehicles, but also by the trucks and bus categories.

As of August this year, sales of trucks and buses (category 4) went up 47.8 percent to 2,190 units from 1,482 units in the same period last year. For Category 5 (heavy duty trucks and buses), sales jumped 97.8 percent to 1,438 units from 727 units in the same January-August period last year.

Hino Motors Philippines Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines are two of the country’s biggest players in the trucks and bus category that reported higher sales.

MB File (Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez)

Vicente T. Mills Jr., Hino president, said local assemblers are expanding production capacities to serve huge demand for brand-new bus fleet as deadline for the Euro4 emission standards compliance nears.

Mills, who is also president of Philippine Automotive Federation, Inc., said that Hino alone has doubled its production capacity since 2014.

Last year, the company sold over 2,000 units and expects more than 3,000 sales this year. He placed total local demand of trucks and buses, including the small trucks, at 10,000 units of which 50 percent are imported.

Growth is mainly driven by the government’s policy to shift to the Euro 4 emission standards by January 2018 in an effort to curb air pollution caused by old and dilapidated buses plying the Metro Manila thoroughfares.

MMPC Vice President Froilan Dytianquin said sales of its Fuso trucks are growing 15 percent in the first eight months this year. With the launch of its new trucks from India, the company will already have a complete product portfolio.

“Companies are already shifting to brand -new trucks,” Dytianquin said. The implementation of the 15-year rule for trucks and buses plying the streets is also expected to further fuel growth.

“Then, of course, we have a booming construction sector,” he said citing that the growth did not just emanate from the private sector but also from the government due to its huge infrastructure projects. Isuzu Philippines Corp. is the country’s largest trucks manufacturer because of its complete line of products, but Mitsubishi’s Fuso is now a strong second because “our canter (light trucks) is very strong.”

Dytianquin, however, said the Japanese firm is not inclined to assemble its trucks and buses here because its imports from Japan are already enjoying zero duty under the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement.