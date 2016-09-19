Trucks banned from elevated Skyway; buses, jeepneys, PUVs to use RFID by Nov. 15

All trucks will be banned from plying the Skyway elevated section starting November 15, 2016 in a move to address road safety concerns and improve the flow of traffic within the Skyway System and the soon-to-be-opened NAIA Expressway.

This shot taken aboard a Pure Force helicopter shows the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway Project Phase II, a four-lane elevated fast lane being completed. The project will benefit 80,000 travelers per day and is expected to reduce travel time from the Skyway to NAIA Terminal 1 from 24.3 minutes to 8.2 minutes. (Ali Vicoy)

Skyway O&M (SOMCO), operator of the Skyway system, said that in a recent traffic meeting with barangay officials, local police, highway patrol units, mall owners and other stakeholders, it was pointed out that trucks, which tend to be overloaded or have been modified to carry heavier loads—pose a significant risk for other motorists, particularly on the elevated section of Skyway.

Just recently, two major accidents involving reconfigured delivery trucks of a softdrinks company were reported along the Skyway elevated section, causing heavy traffic along the busy thoroughfare.

“Together with SOMCO, we agreed to implement tighter restrictions as far as road safety is concerned. The welfare of the motorists and passengers should always be our priority,”said Police Senior Inspector Leopoldo M. Vitug Jr., Chief, NCR – Skyway, SLEx.

Meanwhile, long queues of buses, public utility vehicles, UV Express vans and trucks at toll entry and exit points, have been seen as largely contributing to traffic buildup on the elevated and at-grade sections of the Skyway system.

To address this, PUVs and trucks will be required to use radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers for faster toll processing, as proposed by various stakeholders during the same traffic meeting, SOMCO said.

The RFID toll collection system, a cashless transaction already in place and used by mostly private vehicles, could greatly increase throughput time for trucks and PUVs at toll plazas.

Because drivers will no longer spend so much time collecting cards, preparing toll, paying it, and counting change, RFID can help reduce vehicular congestion especially during peak hours, the group said.

RFID stickers are given to motorists free of charge, so there is no payment or fee required to install it in vehicles. They only need to initially load P500 for class 1 vehicles and P1000 for Class 2 vehicles.

Faster traffic flow would benefit not only other motorists, but also passengers of PUVs, their drivers and operators, as well as truck owners and their clients—business establishments.

According to SOMCO, the daily average number of vehicles using the Skyway system has risen from 180,000 in 2015 to about 200,000 this year.

It has also identified 128 “traffic conflicts” in the Bicutan interchange and 80 in Sucat, Paranaque, which it said it has started to resolve.

Other measures proposed during the meeting include the removal of illegal public utility jeepney terminals at SM Bicutan and the transfer of PUVs parking along the Sucat northbound entry, to the Posadas area, east and west service roads.

Improved coordination with Maynilad regarding its ongoing project on Sucat Road, the opening up of alternate routes in subdivisions, and clearing the streets of vendors, were also among measures being considered.