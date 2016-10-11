Trump vows to jail Clinton if he wins White House

A defiant Donald Trump on Sunday vowed, if he wins the White House, to put Hillary Clinton in jail for operating a private email server while US secretary of state. He also attacked former President Bill Clinton for his treatment of women.

In a contentious town-hall debate, Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, said he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into his Democratic rival’s email use because she had endangered national security during her tenure as President Barack Obama’s chief diplomat from 2009 to 2013.

ROUND TWO — Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks as her Republican rival Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday. (AP/John Locher)

The 90-minute debate got off to a chilly start when the two candidates for the Nov. 8 election greeted each other without the traditional handshake. It quickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a 2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump was heard using vulgar language and talking about groping women without consent.

Trump said he was embarrassed by the video but dismissed it as “locker room talk.” President Bill Clinton had done worse to women, he said. “Mine are words and his are action,” said Trump, who appeared before the debate with women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct.

In the debate, Trump also accused Hillary Clinton of going on the attack against women who had alleged sexual misconduct by her husband, who was president from 1993 to 2001.

Hillary Clinton responded that Trump’s comments showed he was unfit for the White House.

“He has said the video doesn’t represent who he is but I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is,” Clinton said.

Trump also went on the attack against Clinton over her private email server, saying: “You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

Clinton said, “You know it’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in this country.” Trump shot back: “Because you’d be in jail.”

A nearly year-long FBI investigation into the emails concluded earlier this year without charges being filed, although FBI Director James Comey said Clinton had been careless in her handling of sensitive material.

Clinton insisted there was “no evidence” that her server had been hacked and that any classified information had ended up in the wrong hands. “I take classified material very seriously,” she said.

Trump said: “You said it was fine to delete 33,000 emails. I don’t think so.”

Clinton shook her head. “Look it’s just not true.”

She accused Trump of dodging a discussion of policy issues to avoid talking about his campaign because of “the way yours is exploding and Republicans are leaving you.”

Republicans withdraw

A flood of Republicans have withdrawn their support for Trump over the video. The controversy has pitched Trump into the biggest crisis of his 16-month-old campaign and deepened fissures between him and establishment Republicans.

The debate’s town hall-style format, with undecided voters posing about half the questions and the debate’s two moderators posing the others, allowed the candidates to move freely around the stage and address the questioners directly.

Clinton, 68, and Trump, 70, both stood up to answer questions, and Clinton frequently stood directly in front of the questioners to try to make a connection with voters. At times Trump stood almost over her shoulder, or wandered the stage, while she spoke.

Trump complained about moderators Anderson Cooper of CNN and Martha Raddatz of ABC News, saying the debate was “three on one.”

Trump and Clinton clashed on a series of topics throughout the debate, battling over taxes, healthcare, US policy in the Syria civil war, and Clinton’s comments that half of Trump’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables.”