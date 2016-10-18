Tuesday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P48.20; stocks climb

The peso and stock market closed stronger today, October 18.

The Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.20, higher than Monday’s (October 17) rate at P48.52.

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P 48.52 to the greenback.

Likewise, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) climbed by 212.94 points (2.89%) to close at 7,571.15.

The all-shares index also closed higher by 92.81 points (2.13%) at 4,460.38.