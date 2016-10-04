Tuesday markets: Stocks extend rally; peso-dollar rate at P48.24

The peso and stock market ended mixed today, October 4.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed 41.51 points (0.54%) higher at 7,719.24.

The all-shares index was also up 10.92 points (0.24%) at 4,570.40.

On the other hand, the Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.24, weaker than Monday’s rate at P48.18.

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.30 to the greenback.