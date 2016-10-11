Turkey slams Clinton for hinting support to Syrian Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s prime minister has criticized U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for comments during a debate suggesting that she would consider providing arms to support to Kurdish fighters in Syria.

The United States considers the Syrian Kurdish militia the most effective force against the Islamic State group in Syria, but Turkey considers the force a terror organization because of its affiliation to Turkey’s outlawed Kurdish rebels.

In his weekly address to his ruling party legislators on Tuesday, Binali Yildirim questioned the morality of “fighting a terrorist organization with another terrorist organization.”

Clinton said during Sunday’s debate with Donald Trump that she favored continuing the Obama administration’s practice of funneling weapons to Iraq’s Kurdish armed forces and also hinted that she would consider extending that support to Syrian Kurdish fighters.