TV ad on tobacco control launched

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Friday, October 14 it will air a television advertisement warning about the health and economic harms of smoking to families.

Health secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said the TV ad is part of the department’s multimedia campaign with the theme “Mahalin ang sarili at ang pamilya, paninigarilyo itigil na (Love yourself, love your family, stop smoking).”

“We hope to further reduce the prevalence of smoking in this country with this campaign,” Secretary Ubial said, noting that about 80,000 Filipinos die every year due to tobacco-related illnesses, equivalent to 10 Filipinos dying every hour.

“The commercial will show a father, bedridden by tobacco-related illness, whose daughter had to leave education. The family’s anguish is evident, from the father’s physical pain and emotional guilt to the daughter’s loss of her happy, successful school days. She wonders why her father used tobacco, asking ‘What will happen to me? What will happen to my future?’” he described the commercial.



DOH partnered with Vital Strategies for the national anti-tobacco campaign . Its communications manager, Kaloi Garcia, said the ads will run starting on Sunday, October 16, and will continue being aired four weeks in the national television.

It will also be played on regional radio channels, electronic billboards and on YouTube, with a social media campaign to support the advocacy.

She added that the advertisement is very timely as making Philippines smoke-free is one of the new administration’s priorities.

“This lifesaving anti-tobacco ad is very timely, as President Rodrigo Duterte moves towards implementing his clear vision of the Philippines’ tobacco control priorities. This includes comprehensive smoke-free laws and the full implementation of graphic health warnings on tobacco packaging from November 4, 2016,” the secretary stated.

