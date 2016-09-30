TV show gives a taste of HK’s culinary delights

Ian Wright (left) and Christian Yang (Photos from TLC/Perceptions)

In the tradition of fun buddy-buddy movies, the third instalment of popular show “A Taste Of Hong Kong” sees the tandem of HK celebrity chef Christian Yang and avid world traveller Ian Wright scouring the streets of the Fragrant Harbour to find flavors that best describe Hong Kong’s melting pot of traditional and cosmopolitan cultures.

It is a series full of exciting episodes featuring gastronomic finds set against the backdrop of HK’s breathtaking sights. This is not to say the pair wanders only on the beaten tourist path, as they explore new experiences and uncover hidden gems in the side streets and in ultra-exclusive restaurants.

Ian and Christian were in Manila recently to share their experiences on their fun food travels and make restaurant recommendations for those travelling to Hong Kong in the near future.

First on their list is The Chairman, where they were amazed at the intricacy and care in which the specialized Cantonese dishes are served. Chef Christian waxes lyrical on the food, pronouncing it one of the best dining experiences they have had on the show. Another unforgettable dining spot given the thumbs up was the donut shop Munchies, the products of which, Ian described as irresistible, even when he was full. Amber, under Culinary Director Richard Ekkebus, which has two Michelin stars and is on the list of Aqua Panna and S. Pellegrino’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2016, is also on their list of top food experiences.

There were places that did not meet expectations, though, and Ian was the one who had his say. Christian beams, “He has a talent, where he could tell the chef that he did not like the food, but the chef would end up smiling, nodding, and thanking him.”

Christian with HKTB Regional Director Simon Wong

Aside from the challenge of dealing with all the calories on their journeys, they were also tasked with setting up special pop-up events, putting together an amalgamation of the tastes and textures that they have enjoyed at their food stops, gathering five to six dishes together, along with a culinary creation whipped up by Chef Christian to fit each event’s theme.

Simon Wong, Regional Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), was also at the event and he revealed Hong Kong is one of the top destinations of Filipinos abroad. “As a matter of fact, many will choose Hong Kong as destination for the first overseas trip of their lives. Last year, we welcomed over 645 thousand Filipino visitors and we intend to keep it growing by working closely with our media partners to bring out the best experiences they can enjoy.” While Hong Kong is known for shopping, they hope that through the show, more visitors will also get to enjoy the cuisine scene that is unique to HK.

“A Taste Of Hong Kong” premieres tonight at 6:40 on TLC (SkyCable Channel 62).

