TV show on hold as Kim Kardashian leaves New York after robbery

Kim Kardashian (ReutersAndrew Kelly)

Production on the TV reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” is on hold, the E! Network said on Thursday, just days after the show’s star, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

“Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume,” a spokeswoman for the network, which broadcasts the show, said in a statement.

Flanked by multiple security guards, Kardashian and her family on Thursday left their Manhattan apartment, where they have been closeted since she returned from Paris.

News video and photos showed Kardashian, 35, her face partly hidden by a hoodie and baseball cap, getting into a car with her two young children and rapper husband Kanye West.

It was the first time Kardashian had been seen since returning to New York after masked robbers held a gun to her head and stole some $10 million worth of jewelry in Paris early Monday morning.

Celebrity website TMZ and magazine Us Weekly reported on Thursday that a badly shaken Kardashian was taking about a month’s break from work.

The Kardashian family was not filming for their reality show at the time of the robbery, the spokeswoman for the E! Network said.

Kardashian’s personal bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, who was protecting Kardashian’s sisters at a nightclub at the time of the robbery, was among a handful of security staff keeping media at bay and helping stash suitcases into waiting cars on Thursday. The family were thought to be heading to their Southern California home.

The celebrity family, whose lives are chronicled in the TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and on their busy social media accounts, have been uncharacteristically quiet since the robbery. No arrests have been made.

TMZ, quoting an unidentified source close to Kardashian, said that when she does return to work she will cut down on her use of social media and displays of her wealthy lifestyle.

Kardashian’s representatives declined comment on the reports.

Kardashian has come in for criticism that she made herself vulnerable by posting photos of her $4 million dollar engagement ring and other jewelry in the days before the attack.

“You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you,” fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld told reporters in Paris this week.