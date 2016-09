Two stolen Van Gogh masterpieces recovered in Italy

Two Van Gogh masterpieces stolen in Amsterdam 14 years ago have been recovered by organised crime investigators in Italy, the Van Gogh Museum announced on Friday.

The 1882 “Seascape at Scheveningen” and 1884/85 “Congregation leaving the Reformed Church at Nuenen” were “recovered during a massive, continuing investigation… conducted by a specialised team investigating organised crime,” the museum said in a statement.