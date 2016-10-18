Two-way trade with China eyed

Duterte to renew ties of friendship, seek more trade and investments during Beijing visit

Beijing, China – Enhancing bilateral and economic “cooperation and collaboration” between the Philippines and China, particularly intensifying two-way trade and investment, will be part of the mission of President Duterte in his four-day visit here this week.

Ahead of his arrival in Beijing, the President has bared plans to renew “ties of friendship,” seek trade and investments, and explore new “areas of partnership” with China without bartering away the country’s territorial rights.

“As we mark this year the 41st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, we will look at the sum total of our relationships. We shall seek ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly to intensify two-way trade and investments,” the President said in a recent statement.

“I look forward to exchanging views with the leaders of China on how we can further improve our bilateral relations. We can identify emerging areas of partnership and various fields of cooperation,” he added.

Coming from his state visit in Brunei, Duterte is scheduled to arrive in Beijing Tuesday night for a state visit until October 21 upon the invitation of the government of China. His visit comes amid efforts to mend relations with China, which have been strained by a lingering territorial conflict in the South China Sea.

No bargaining

The President had earlier assured there would be “no bargaining” of the country’s territory when he meets with the leaders of China this week. Duterte claimed he would raise the arbitral ruling that nullified China’s aggressive claims in the disputed territory but made clear there would be “no hard impositions.”

“No bargaining of our territories whether within the turf or to the 200-(nautical mile exclusive economic zone), it will remain a special concern and I will be very careful not to bargain anything for after all I cannot give what is not mine and which I am not empowered to do by any sketch of imagination,” he said.

Duterte’s first official activity in Beijing is a meeting with the Filipino community at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Wednesday night.

Duterte is expected to thank the Filipino workers for their vital contribution to the country’s growth while updating them about his government’s programs including the war on drugs.

On Thursday, the President will have a packed schedule that includes the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People.

Duterte will be accorded welcome honors at the Great Hall, before his historic meeting with Xi. The two leaders are expected to witness the signing of a number of accords aimed at broadening bilateral and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Afterwards, the President is also expected to meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and National People’s Congress chairman Zhang Dejiang.

“I will look forward to renewing the ties of friendship between the Philippines and China and to reaffirm the commitment to work closer to achieve shared goals for our countries and peoples,” Duterte said.

The President is also expected to call for revitalized trade and investments between the two nations during a business forum. Duterte, who will bring a large business delegation to Beijing, will deliver a keynote address before the Philippine-China Trade and Investment summit at the Great Hall.

“This is the first State Visit of a Philippine President to Beijing since 2011 and signals a key turning point in both our histories,” the President said.

Before flying back to the country on Friday, the President is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials of the Bank of China at the bank headquarters in Beijing.

Accompanying the President in China are Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

Duterte’s intensified push to revitalize relations with China has been coupled with his profanity-laced hostility against the country’s longtime ally the United States.

Angered by US criticisms on his war on illegal drugs, he recently decided to halt the country’s joint military exercises as well as joint South China Sea patrols with the US military.

Dela Rosa to China

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he was ordered by President Duterte to join the official trip to China.

However, the PNP chief refused to give further details of the China trip as it is “classified”.

Dela Rosa added that “upon his return from China, he would see what he could share to the media, but all the others cannot be shared yet for the time being. It depends.” (With a report from PNA)