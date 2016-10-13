Tycoon Andrew Tan receives Global Excellence Award

Andrew Tan (second from right) receives the Global Excellence Award at the 42nd Philippine Business Conference from President Rodrigo R. Duterte (second from left). Looking on are (from left) Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III and Jose Maria A. Concepcion III. (mb.com.ph)

The International Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ICCP) presented to business tycoon Dr. Andrew L. Tan the Global Excellence Award in ceremonies held during the 42nd Philippine Business Conference at the Marriott Hotel Thursday night.

The award recognizes Tan, who chairs the conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc. which owns Megaworld, Emperador, Travellers International (operator of Resorts World Manila) and McDonald’s Philippines (Golden Arches Development Corporation), for raising the bar of Philippine business to compete locally and internationally, and in helping the national achieve inclusive growth and development.

The ICCP also recognized Tan’s scope of work and influence in the real estate, food and beverage, construction and tourism sectors that continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and businessmen to reach their full potential and to contribute to nation-building.

The award was presented by Philip Kucharski, chief operating officer of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce and President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.