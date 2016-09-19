Typhoon damage in Batanes hits P370 M

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said yesterday that an estimated P370 million worth of houses, school buildings and agricultural products were destroyed due to typhoon “Ferdie” which battered the province of Batanes last week.

Batanes Map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)bata

Mina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokeswoman, said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, that 60 percent of electrical posts/power lines were also toppled during Ferdie’s onslaught, rendering the whole province with no power.

She added that a total of 1,165 houses were damaged (874 partially/291 totally) in the said province.

For agricultural products, a total of P37,748,000 worth of damage to vegetables and root crops was reported.

Approximately a total of P17,821,000 worth of damage to school facilities was also reported in the province.

Marasigan said as far as residents in the area are concerned, typhoon Ferdie is the strongest weather disturbance to hit their province.

“According to long-time residents in Batanes, Ferdie by far is the strongest typhoon to hit the province in recent memory,” Marasigan said.

Power in 1 month

“It will take about a month before the power supply in Basco, Batanes, can be restored,” she added.

Fortunately, no one was killed during the onslaught of the typhoon, she said.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said that troops from the Northern Luzon Command will be deployed to help in the disaster humanitarian response and rebuild Batanes.

Earlier, NDRRMC Executive Director and Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad together with Batanes Governor Vicente S. Gato and Congresswoman Henedina Abad visited Itbayat, Batanes, on Sunday.

The Municipality of Itbayat is among the areas badly hit during the onslaught of the typhoon. Jalad said as of Sunday there is no supply of electricity in the area due to many toppled electricity posts.

He added that two fishermen were reported missing while many houses were damaged.

“Because of this, there is an immediate need for construction materials for the repair of damaged houses in Itbayat,” Jalad said.