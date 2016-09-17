Typhoon ‘Gener’ slows down, but more rains expected in Batanes

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday that typhoon “Gener” (Malakas) has maintained its path and is expected to slow down as it nears Southern Taiwan.

However, moderate to heavy rains are expected within the 400 km diameter of the typhoon, including the province of Batanes which was placed under a state of calamity after being battered by typhoon “Ferdie.”

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the typhoon has a maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and Northern Cagayan including the Babuyan group of Islands.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the eye of “Gener’’ was located at 245 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes and is expected to move northwest at 24 kph.

Aurelio said that “Gener’’ is expected today to be 380 kilometers north of Basco, Batanes. On Sunday, it is forecasted to be 710 kilometers north of Basco, Batanes. On Monday, “Gener’’ is expected to be 1,120 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes which is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

STATE OF CALAMITY

Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco said calamity funds will be utilized to immediately respond to the restoration needs of some facilities which were greatly affected by typhoon “Ferdie” and to enable quick response and service delivery to the affected families.

Cayco said they will prioritize areas with families whose houses were totally damaged by the typhoon as well as those with livelihood that were totally damaged.

The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) region 2 reported that 50 houses were totally destroyed and 100 partially damaged, while damage to infrastructure included the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) building, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) office, Basco Central School, Batanes National Science High School, Provincial Capitol building and Sto. Domingo Church.

The governor also advised municipalities to utilize portions of their calamity fund for rehabilitation.

APPEAL FOR HELP

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged all dioceses in the country to come to the aid of the victims of “Ferdie,” particularly in Batanes.

His Eminence issued the call following the appeal for help made by Prelature of Batanes Bishop Camilo Gregorio to bishops.

“We appeal to NASSA, Caritas Manila, and to all Bishops,” Bishop Gregorio said.

“We are safe but suffering. Financial aid is needed,” he added.

The Batanes prelate said although they are thankful that there were no casualties, the typhoon damaged several structures such as their cathedral and rectory. This is aside from the houses and buildings that were also destroyed by the typhoon.

“Let us not alienate ourselves from those in need. Do something as an act of solidarity,” said Tagle over Church run Radyo Veritas yesterday.

Gregorio said even the communication lines are down.

“All lines of communication down except cellphone signal only in the town of Uyugan,” he said.

“All flights are cancelled because of another typhoon Gener is coming our way. Please pray for us, we are still surviving. No government assistance at all,” added Gregorio. (With reports from Leslie Ann G. Aquino and PNA)