Typhoon Haima to enter PAR Monday afternoon

Typhoon Haima | Weather Underground | Manila Bulletin

Not long after Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika) exited the Philippine area of reponsibility (PAR), typhoon “Haima,” which will be locally named “Lawin,” is expected to enter PAR on Monday afternoon, October 17.

At 11:00 a.m. today, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported the typhoon was spotted east of Visayas, with maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph, moving northwest at 22 kph.

In Weather Underground’s five-day forecast, typhoon Haima is expected to intensify into a super typhoon offshore, but will slightly weaken before making landfall in extreme northern Luzon on Thursday morning, October 20.