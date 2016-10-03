Typhoon Igme strengthens as it exits PAR

Typhoon #IgmePH exits PAR | pagasa.dost.gov.ph | mb.com.ph

Typhoon Igme (international name: Chaba) is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but has since gained strength.

The typhoon registered maximum sustained winds of up to 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It is moving north northwest towards Japan at 20 kph, according to the 5:00 pm weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Light to moderate rains will prevail over SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga and Davao regions in Mindanao due to the inter-tropical convergence zone.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.