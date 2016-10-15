Typhoon Karen intensifies, threatens Catanduanes

Typhoon Karen | PAGASA Facebook page | Manila Bulletin

Typhoon Karen has intensified and continues to threaten Catanduanes and nearby areas.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph. It is moving West Northwest at 13 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) #3 in Catanduanes, TCWS #2 in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Aurora and Northern Quezon including Polillo Island.

Also affected are Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate icluding Ticao and Burias Island, Rest of Quezon, Isabela, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, La Union, Benguet and Ifugao, and Northern Samar, which have all been under TCWS #1.

PAGASA warned the possible occurence of storm surges along the coastal communities of areas with TCWS #3 and #2, and flashfloods and landslides over all areas with TCWSs.