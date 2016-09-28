Typhoon Megi Moves On to China After Killing Four in Taiwan

Typhoon Megi churned into southern China on Wednesday after leaving four dead in Taiwan and knocking out power to millions.

Churning waters in the Jhihtan Dam in Taiwan on Sept. 27. Photographer: Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images (mb.com.ph)

At least 523 people were reported injured in Taiwan, the island’s emergency operation center said, as the storm blew people off their feet and produced seven-meter (23-foot) waves, images on Cti Television showed. About 14,000 people were evacuated, according to the center.

More than 3.7 million households lost electricity, state-owned utility Taiwan Power said. Financial markets were shut for a second day in Taipei, as most other cities and counties in Taiwan kept schools and offices closed.

The storm made landfall in China’s southeastern province of Fujian at 4:40 a.m. with winds up to 118.8 kilometers per hour, China’s meteorological administration said on its website. It raised a red alert, the highest of a four-tiered system.

Heavy rains are forecast to continue until Thursday morning in the southern provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and parts of Guangdong.