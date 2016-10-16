UAAP games, La Salle admissions test cancelled due to Karen

All scheduled games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) on Sunday, October 16, have been postponed amid the threat of Typhoon Karen.

In a statement issued Saturday, the UAAP board unanimously announced that games will be “rescheduled” on a later date.

League matches originally scheduled on Sunday are the UE Red Warriors–FEU Tamaraws and Adamson Soaring Falcons–Ateneo Blue Eagles men’s basketball matches at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan, as well as table tennis and junior volleyball tournaments. Likewise, the De La Salle University College Admission Test (DCAT) has been postponed.

Announcement: The DLSU College Admissio Test (DCAT) scheduled on 16 Oct. 2016 has been postponed due to inclement weather. #DCAT , #PSA pic.twitter.com/Ya1sPoPkLm — DLSU (@DLSUManila) October 15, 2016

The De La Salle University said it has moved the admissions test to November 6, adding that it will honor on that date all test permits slated for the October 16 test date.

Metro Manila is now under tropical cyclone warning signal number 2 as typhoon Karen is expected to bear down on northern and central Luzon on Sunday.