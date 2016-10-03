UE nips Adamson, ends six-game losing streak

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UST

4 p.m. – FEU vs NU

The sun finally shone on the hard luck University of the East Red Warriors yesterday.

Leaning on a big run to start the fourth quarter, the Red Warriors came back from an 11-point deficit and stunned the Adamson Falcons, 64-57, to notch their first win after a 0-6 start in the UAAP basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Alvin Pasaol, RR de Leon and Bonbon Batiller keyed a 12-1 run in the first five minutes of the payoff period to turn a 45-40 deficit into a 53-46 lead.



(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin) UE’s Alvin Pasaol (down) is hugged by a teammate after the Warriors ended a six-game losing streak with a 64-57 win over Adamson in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin)

The Warriors maintained the momentum and even avoided their constant dilemma of committing boo-boos in the endgame to finally savor the sweet taste of victory.

Pasaol, de Leon and Batiller accounted for 18 of the UE’s 24 points in the fourth, allowing coach Derrick Pumaren to beat his younger brother Franz in their the first coaching battle since the former was handling Triple V and the latter steering Magnolia in the old PABL back in 1991.

“Our battlecry was to play our game for 40 minutes because that is one thing we have never done, and finally we did,” Derrick said, adding that UE’s close 84-78 defeat against powerhouse La Salle gave his players the boost entering the noontime match.

Pasaol, slowly emerging as UE’s top guy, finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while De Leon hit half of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for UE, which ended its worst start since going 0-5 in 2012.

Incidentally, UE’s first win that year was against Adamson. And like in 2012, the Red Warriors and their long-suffering fans celebrated as if they won a championship.

Adamson dropped to fifth place with an even 3-3 card, its second straight loss that began eight days earlier against powerhouse La Salle.

The Falcons led by 11 twice in the third, the last at 38-27 before the Red Warriors cut the margin to 45-40 entering the fourth.

Then UE went berserk in the first two minutes of the fourth, scoring nine straight to take the lead it sustained till the end.

Cameroonian center Papi Sarr finished with 13 points and 25 rebounds for the Falcons while rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi added 10 despite hurting his right leg in the fourth.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines prevailed over their respective women’s division rivals and stayed unbeaten in the UAAP Season 79 beach volleyball tournament at the Sands SM By The Bay yesterday.

Cherry Rondina and Jem Gutierrez of the Tigresses turned back Tin Tiamzon and Desiree Cheng of defending champion De La Salle, 21-15, 21-16, while Diana Carlos and Arielle Estrañero of the Lady Maroons subdued Judith Abil and Angelica Dacaymat of University of the East, 21-16, 22-20.