UK food prices to rise as pound drop stirs grocers dispute
LONDON — Consumer goods giant Unilever says prices in Britain on cherished items like Marmite spread are likely to rise after the sharp drop in the value of the pound following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
Pitkethly admitted as the company released results that “prices should start to increase to cover the cost of imported goods due to weaker sterling (pound).”
Unilever’s reportedly attempted to raise prices after the pound plunged by nearly a fifth against the dollar since the June Brexit vote.
The drop comes as British supermarkets compete fiercely over who has the lower prices.