UN chief demands ‘impartial’ probe into Yemen attack

UN chief Ban Ki-moon called Sunday for a swift, independent probe into the air raid that killed more than 140 people at a funeral in Yemen, demanding the perpetrators face justice.



(AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI) / mb.com.ph UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gestures during a press conference on October 3, 2016 at the UN Offices in Geneva.(AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI) / mb.com.ph

“The Secretary-General condemns the attack on an event hall,” said a statement from Ban’s office. “Any deliberate attack against civilians is utterly unacceptable.”

The Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting rebels in Yemen and has been blamed for the Saturday strikes, has promised to investigate the incident it described as “regrettable and painful”.

Ban said the probe must be “prompt and impartial.”

“Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice,” he added.

Ban’s statement said that the attack was “said to have been airstrikes by the coalition”, but the UN leader did not directly assign blame.

The attack, one of the deadliest since the coalition launched a military campaign against Yemen-backed Huthi rebels in March last year, also wounded more than 525 people, according to the UN.