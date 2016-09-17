UN chief rings Peace Bell ahead of Int’l Day of Peace

NEW YORK — UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon rang the Peace Bell at the world body’s New York headquarters Friday to call for a peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world ahead of the International Day of Peace next week.

Peace Bell Ceremony on the Occasion of the 35th Anniversary of the International Day of Peace (21 September). UN Photo/Rick Bajornas (mb.com.ph)

“Around the world, conflict is forcing families from their homes; depriving children of an education, and subjecting people to abuse and exploitation,” Ban said in a ceremony in the Japanese Garden. “Today, we recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to give them hope of a better future.”

The annual ceremony took place in the Japanese Garden to observe the International Day of Peace next Wednesday. Ban rang the bell at the ceremony, along with the new president of the General Assembly, Peter Thomson, and Japanese UN Ambassador Koro Bessho.