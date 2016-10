UN council rejects Russian-drafted resolution on Syria



(AFP PHOTO / GEORGE OURFALIAN) / mb.com.ph Syrian regime forces gather at the Kindi Hospital as smoke billows following aistrikes on Aleppo on October 2, 2016.(AFP PHOTO / GEORGE OURFALIAN) / mb.com.ph

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday rejected a Russian-drafted resolution urging a ceasefire in Aleppo after Moscow vetoed a rival measure calling for an end to the bombing of the Syrian city.

The measure was defeated by a vote of nine against, including Britain, France and the United States, four in favor and two abstentions in the 15-member council.