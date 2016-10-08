UN on Locsin: Issue of credentials in the hands of PH mission

United Nations UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said the issue on whether the country’s new UN envoy Teodoro “Teddyboy” L. Locsin Jr. is credible for his new position remains in the hands of the Philippines.

In two separate statements, Haq disclosed that the Philippine Mission to the UN should address matter concerning the newly appointed Filipino ambassador.



Six days ago, a petition for the UN to reject the appointment of the TV host made the rounds in the online community. The plea has collected more than 10,000 signatures as of posting, twice larger than its 5,000-signature target.

When asked about the online petition, the UN spokesperson — in an email to Buzzfeed — said the bottomline is up to its Philippine division.

During a press briefing on October 4, Haq was also asked to comment on Locsin’s ‘Nazi’ remarks on his social media account.

“The new Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the UN, Teddyboy Locsin is his name; I don’t know if he’s yet presented his credentials, but he’s described as the Philippines’ Permanent Representative to the UN, has a Twitter account, which has said… talked about a final solution, said the Nazis aren’t all bad. And so I’m wondering… it’s getting a little closer here. Is there some… are there some standards for… for the range of debate of Permanent Representatives to the UN, or does the Secretary‑General have any view of what I’m describing to you,” a member of the press asked the spokesperson.

Haq stated that she shares the same stand with Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, who said: “The rhetorical use of the Holocaust in this manner is completely inappropriate. And it was that way when we commented on the remarks made or attributed to President Duterte, and it would be in this case as well.”

The press also asked whether there is a scheduled date for the presentation of credentials by Locsin, to which the deputy spokesman answered: “You would have to ask the Philippines Mission.”

For his part, Locsin issued an apology on October 7, 2016 for his previous tweets — the ‘Nazi’ tweets in particular — following the the spread of the petition against his appointment.

“I apologize to the Jews, and to the memory of those who died in the Holocaust, for any offense I gave them, but only to them. I apologize for my casual references to the Holocaust, which was the greatest evil ever visited on mankind. I ask God’s and the Jewish community’s forgiveness, but only theirs,” the Filipino envoy to the UN wrote.

“I am sorry for my strong language, but it is unavoidable given the mendacity of those I fight. I cannot be other than myself. I apologize to my 415K friends on Twitter, whose company I treasure and have tried to earn with always intelligent, if often, sharp remarks,” he continued.

