UN rapporteur eager to probe PH extrajudicial killings

A United Nations official expressed her eagerness to visit the Philippines and probe into the reported extrajudicial killings since the government’s anti-drug war started.



(Twitter / MB.COM.PH) Dr. Agnes Callamard(Twitter / MB.COM.PH)

Welcome Media report of invitation to visit #Philippines to investigate #EJE. Waiting for the letter & confirmation by official channels. — Dr Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) October 12, 2016

“Welcome Media report of invitation to visit #Philippines to investigate #EJE,” UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard tweeted on Wednesday night, October 12.

Callamard added that she was just waiting for the “letter and confirmation by official channels.”

Malacañang earlier said it was waiting for the response of the UN after sending a formal invitation to investigate the drug-related killings in the country.

In the letter dated September 26, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea asked Callamard to take a “fresh look” at the country’s situation in light of the country’s widespread drug problem.

Medialdea also said they expect the UN official to include the killings of policemen in drug operations in the planned inquiry.

“That way, your picture of the enormity and gravity of our problem, and the audacity of drug personalities can be placed on accurate perspective,” he added.

The Palace’s letter to Callamard also included an appeal to allow President Rodrigo Duterte to propound his own questions as part of due process.