 UN says 8-hour ceasefire for Aleppo not enough to deliver aid | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  » News » World » UN says 8-hour ceasefire for Aleppo not enough to deliver aid

UN says 8-hour ceasefire for Aleppo not enough to deliver aid

by Sandra Agno
October 18, 2016

The United Nations on Monday welcomed an eight-hour ceasefire in Aleppo announced by Russia as a needed respite for Syrian civilians, but said it was not enough to deliver humanitarian aid.

Syria 'failure' looms, mediator seeks U.S., Russian help, Manila Bulletin, Syria, U.N. diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, Second round of Syria talks makes faltering start, Syria, peace talks, shaky start, Manila Bulletin, mediator, Six hundred Syrians flee besieged Old Homs in aid convoy, 600, people, besieged, Homs, United Nations, Syrian Red Crescent, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, Manila Bulletin, Russia, China skip Security Council talks on Syria, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, U.N. aid convoy struck in Syria's besieged Homs, aid convoy, besieged district, rebel, Manila Bulletin, Homs, United Nations, Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, Suicide bomber kills three in Lebanese Hezbollah stronghold, Manila Bulletin, suicide bomber, petrol station, Shi'ite, Hezbollah movement, Syria, civil war, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, Russia says Syria to ship chemical arms as civilians flee bombs, Russia, ally, Syria, ship, chemical weapons, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, Suicide bomber kills three in Lebanese Hezbollah stronghold, Manila Bulletin, suicide bomber, petrol station, Shi'ite, Hezbollah movement, Syria, civil war, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, Russia, China skip Security Council talks on Syria, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, U.N. aid convoy struck in Syria's besieged Homs, aid convoy, besieged district, rebel, Manila Bulletin, Homs, United Nations, Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area, Suicide bomber kills three in Lebanese Hezbollah stronghold, Manila Bulletin, suicide bomber, petrol station, Shi'ite, Hezbollah movement, Syria, civil war, Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo: activists, Manila Bulletin, Syria, improvised Barrel bombs, Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria talks end first round, government not committed to return, Manila Bulletin, Srian peace talks, civil war, delegation, face-to-face talks, Manila Bulletin, Syria, Bashar Assad, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, Western nations, Gulf Arab, Syria, $2.4 billion in aid pledged for war-ravaged Syria, Syria, Manila Bulletin, mb.com.ph, Syria, Government, territory, Aleppo, Manila Bulletin, President Bashar al-Assad, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, Syria, civil war, Manila Bulletin, meeting, talks, Middle East, United Nations, Lakhdar Brahani, Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, delayed, security, logistical, Destruction of most dangerous Syrian chemicals may be delayed, Syria, Chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, Denmark, Syria, chemical weapon, Manila Bulletin, United Nations, Syria, Chemical Weapons, Ban ki-Moon, Manila Bulletin, U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, cehmical weapon, Syria, Manila Bulletin, World, Russia, Al assad, Syrian opposition undecided on Geneva peace talks, Syrian opposition, group, chemical weapon, undecided, ManilaBUlletin, Geneva 2, peace talks, Syrian National Coalition, al-Qaida, leader, Manila Bulletin, Syria, United Nations, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, Syria, bombing, Manila Bulletin, Syrian rebels seize strategic hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Civil War, Manila Bulletin, Hunger, death in besieged Damascus area,

In this citizen journalism image provided by Aleppo Media Center (AMC), an anti-Bashar Assad activist group, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, a Syrian boy weeps over the coffin of his mother who was killed following a Syrian government airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Jan. 31, 2014. Activists said the latest Syrian government shelling has killed and wounded several people in a rebel-held area of the northern city of Aleppo. (AP Photo/Aleppo Media Center, AMC) mb.com.ph

“We would welcome any pause in the fighting, but there is a need for a longer pause in order to get the aid in,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The Russian military earlier said the pause in the bombing campaign would begin at 0800 local time (0500 GMT) Thursday to allow for free passage of civilians, evacuation of the sick and wounded and the withdrawal of fighters.

The United Nations has repeatedly called for 48-hour weekly pauses to allow aid convoys to reach besieged civilians living in rebel-held east Aleppo.

“Any pause in the hostilities is positive for people who are living under bombs, who are being shot at and bombed,” said Dujarric.

“What we are saying is that in order to get the humanitarian machine rolling in, we need more time.”

Syria’s second city, Aleppo has come under heavy bombardment since the Russia-backed Syrian military announced an offensive in late September to regain control of the east.

Dozens of civilians were killed as air strikes flattened residential buildings on Monday and the European Union warned that the bombing campaign could amount to war crimes.

The UN Security Council was due to meet later Monday to hear a report from UN envoy Staffan de Mistura on the crisis over Aleppo, which has come under some of the most intense bombing of the five-year war.