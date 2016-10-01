Under Armour launches UA Run Crew

With running becoming a part of the daily routine of fitness aficionados, Under Armour formally launched the UA Run Crew in collaboration with APEX Sports Training System on October 1, at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater, with Under Armour ambassadors Piolo Pascual, Jim and Toni Saret.

Under Armour’s UA Run Crew is a tailor-made program for active lifestyle enthusiasts and aspiring runners as it provides a step-by-step guide towards a person’s objective in running.

UA Run Crew is consisted of community runs every Saturday along with an in-depth seminar with fitness experts to flesh out every essential aspect about running, including dynamic warm-up exercises, injury prevention, race day nutrition, and many more.

In addition, the first 20 male and female participants will have the opportunity to try the highly acclaimed UA Charged Bandit 2 as part of UA Run Crew’s monthly shoe trials.

The UA Charged Bandit 2 is a good running partner as it sports the Molded Micro G foot-bed that takes the shape of the foot for great cushioning as well as a rubber outsole that offers full ground contact with deep tense grooves for extra flexibility.

Aside from the UA Run Crew, Under Armour will also be introducing the UA Record and MapMyRun digital applications that track and monitor the progress of runners.

The UA Run Crew will be headed by brand ambassador and program director Jim Saret, who is the sports and fitness-training consultant of the Philippine Olympic Committee and currently serves as the president of Scientific Sports and Fitness Council of the Philippines.

Interested applicants may register in all Under Armour brand houses in BGC, UP Town. While you may register online at http://www.coachjimsaret.ph

Registered applicants will be part of the very first Under Armour Run Crew in the country. They will receive exclusive discounts, be the first to try the latest innovation gears from Under Armour and get free coaching from our international trainers Coach Jim and Coach Toni Saret along with the other Under Armour PH ambassadors.