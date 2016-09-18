University beauties

University of the Cordilleras (UC) student Arianne Dia Gallotan (fourth from left), 19, crowned ‘Miss Baguio 2016,’ shares the limelight with co-finalists – (from left) third runner-up Trisha Ocampo, 20, of the University of Baguio (UB); first runner-up Charlyn Villena, 23, of UB; ‘Miss Liga ng mga Barangay’ Vijita Kumari Shah, 22, of UC; ‘Miss Tourism’ Alexa Sonia Edmund, 18, of Saint Louis University (SLU); second runner-up Mary Christine Pacleb, 17, of SLU; and fourth runner-up Ghenesis Latugat, 17, of UC – at the Baguio Convention Center Saturday night. (Zaldy C. Comanda/ Manila Bulletin)