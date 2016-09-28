UP Lady Maroons receives sponsorship from United Auctioneers
University of the Philippines Women’s Volleyball Team, Lady Maroons, was recently rewarded a sponsorship from the United Auctioneers Inc. (UAI). In a press conference held at the Café Via Mare, UP Diliman Campus in Quezon City last Sept. 21, UAI President and Founder Dominic Sytin announced the partnership between the UAI and the Lady Maroons to support team in all their upcoming games.
Sytin is hopeful that Lady Maroons will be more dedicated and passionate now that they will be provided an exclusive service coaster and necessary athletic accessories.
“I want to take care of the UP women’s volleyball team only and I don’t want any outside influences to meddle in the development of this team. I am giving 100% support to the team and I pray that you will be very competitive,” said Sytin.
UAI also hired two (2) imports from Thailand which will play with the Lady Maroons in the upcoming reinforced conference where they anticipating to win a championship.
Lady Maroons’ Team Manager, Ma. Cecilia Ronquillo, could not hide her happiness and excitement as they are now more ready to train and play harder. She said that the girls are happier now and it reflects on their games.
“The girls are more motivated now. They are happy unlike before, they improved and it showed! When they played against FEU just a few weeks ago, they were very happy. They played happy and got a good result,” said Ronquillo.
The team captain of the Lady Maroons, Katherine Adrielle Bersola, thinks the sponsorship is beneficial to the team because they can now focus on their academics, trainings and games. She said that they are very thankful to the UAI for this opportunity and vowed that they will do their best in every game that they will be participating in.
“In behalf of the team, this is really a blessing because of all the teams in the country, UAI chose to support us. We are very grateful that they are now part of the team,” said Bersola.
Bersola is also positive that this partnership will help them improve as a team. She believes that this will be their inspiration to do better in all their games, may it be V league, UAAP or any other leagues.
“I hope we will do better and improve in every way possible. We will hone our skills and be more committed on trainings and games to make this partnership more remarkable,” she said.
(Jay R. Rempis)