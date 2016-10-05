US calls for probe into attack on aid workers in South Sudan

WASHINGTON — The White House is calling for an internationally supported investigation into who was behind an attack against humanitarian workers in South Sudan in July.



(AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN) / mb.com.ph Susan Rice(AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN) / mb.com.ph

White House national security adviser Susan Rice met Tuesday with Sudan’s vice president, Taban Deng. The White House says Rice expressed “grave concern” about conditions and fighting in South Sudan.

Rice says South Sudan’s government has continually obstructed the U.N. mission there. She says she’s deeply concerned about allegations that government forces took part in the attacks and is calling for a regional protection force.

Rice says those responsible must be held accountable.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 but fell into a civil war in 2013. Despite a peace deal reached last August between the government and opposition groups, fighting erupted again in July.