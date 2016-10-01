US-PH military alliance ‘ironclad’ – Pentagon chief

San Diego – US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said Thursday that America’s alliance with the Philippines is “‘ironclad,’ despite that country’s President vowing a day earlier to end joint military exercises.

“As it has been for decades, our alliance with the Philippines is ironclad,” Carter said, addressing troops aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, docked in San Diego.

On Wednesday, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he would soon end joint military exercises with the United States.

Such a move could further dampen relations with Manila’s longtime ally after the Philippine leader’s cuss words against US President Barack Obama.

Speaking in Hanoi during a two-day visit to Vietnam, Duterte said next month’s military drills with America would be the last.

“I will serve notice to you now, that this will be the last military exercise, jointly Philippines-US, the last one,’’ he said in a rambling speech to several hundred Vietnam-based Filipinos.

Carter was in San Diego on his way to Hawaii, where he was scheduled to host a meeting for defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He did not discuss the Philippines further, except to note that the United States will continue to support the modernization of the Philippines’s armed forces, through the so-called Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Carter’s trip to Hawaii comes with less than four months of the Obama administration remaining.

A key question at the meeting will be future plans for America’s ‘’rebalance’’ to Asia, during which Obama has tried to shift the US focus away from Middle East quagmires and toward rapidly growing Asia.

He has mended relations with Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos, while bolstering regional blocs and providing a counterbalance to China’s regional ambitions.

Regional nations are deeply concerned by China’s rapid push to build up and militarize islets in the South China Sea and its far-ranging claims over much of the strategically and economically vital waterway.

Carter stressed, as he has repeatedly in recent months, that the US Navy would continue to ignore China’s territorial claims and sail through waters surrounding the islands.

“The US-China relationship will have elements of cooperation but also competition,’’ he said.

“We hope that China chooses to join the rest of the region in strengthening and upholding the shared principles that have helped so many nations around the region, including China, to rise and prosper.’’

Carter stressed the Asia focus would continue into the future.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in a tightened race against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton ahead of the November 8 election, has called mutual defense treaties with South Korea and Japan into question.

US TO SHARPEN ‘MILITARY EDGE’ IN ASIA

Carter also said Thursday the US will “sharpen our military edge” in Asia and the Pacific in order to remain a dominant power in a region feeling the effects of China’s rising military might.

The Pentagon chief described what he called the next phase of a US pivot to Asia — a rebalancing of American security commitments after years of heavy focus on the Middle East.

His speech, aimed at reassuring allies unsettled by China’s behavior in the South China Sea, came three days after he made remarks at a nuclear missile base in North Dakota about rebuilding the nuclear force. Those comments prompted a strong reaction from the Russian foreign ministry, which issued a statement saying it had interpreted Carter’s statement as a declared intention to lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons.

Carter said the Pentagon will make its attack submarines more lethal and spend more to build undersea drones that can operate in shallower waters where submarines cannot.

“The United States will continue to sharpen our military edge so we remain the most powerful military in the region and the security partner of choice,’’ he said.

He added, “We’re going to have a few surprises as well,’’ describing them only as “leap-ahead investments.’’

With a broad complaint that China is “sometimes behaving aggressively,’’ Carter alluded to Beijing’s building of artificial islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

“Beijing sometimes appears to want to pick and choose which principles it wants to benefit from and which it prefers to try to undercut,’’ he said. “For example, the universal right to freedom of navigation that allows China’s ships and aircraft to transit safely and peacefully is the same right that Beijing criticizes other countries for exercising in the region. But principles are not like that. They apply to everyone, and every nation, equally.’’

On Carter’s flight from San Diego to Hawaii later Thursday, a senior defense official aboard the plane told reporters that Carter expects to hear concerns from some Southeast Asian ministers, including those from Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, about the threat they perceive from an expected return of extremists who have been fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon, said “hundreds’’ of IS fighters already have returned to Southeast Asia from Syria and Iraq and said up to 1,000 more may return as the Islamic State group faces increased military pressure.

Carter has described Pentagon efforts to execute a “pivot’’ to Asia by shifting, or rebalancing, U.S. forces and attention toward the Asia-Pacific region after a decade and a half of Mideast-focused strategies and operations.

As host of Friday’s meeting in Hawaii of defense ministers of the Associated of Southeast Asian Nations, Carter was expected to have at least informal interaction with Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

SERIOUS IMPLICATIONS

Foreign policy experts believe President Duterte’s recent pronouncement that the upcoming joint military exercises with the US will be the last one could have potential serious implications particularly in the ability of the Philippine government to provide adequate security coverage and response capability against existing external and internal threats.

For University of the Philippines law professor and Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea (IMLOS) director Dr. Jay L. Batongbacal, a sudden, uncalibrated halt in US-Philippine joint military exercises will leave “yawning gaps” that the Armed Forces of the Philippines likely has not yet planned or is prepared to fill.

Such gaps will be hard to fill, said Batongbacal, even if President Duterte has promised the money and support for AFP modernization because typically it takes years for equipment purchases to be completed and delivered, and for the military to master their operation.

“Although the AFP is a competent and experienced fighting force on its own, it has been able to use regular PH-US military cooperation to extend and expand its capabilities,” said Batongbacal.

Batongbacal further said that should the end of US-Philippine joint military exercises push through, this would be a major victory for China and the homegrown Left.

In China’s case, he said stopping the exercises would naturally result in reduced American operations and allow Chinese military and civilian maritime forces more freedom and flexibility in operating anywhere in the disputed West Philippine Sea without having to worry about the possibility of encountering US units that could provide surveillance of, or deterrence to, their activities.

“The annual Balikatan exercises have always been a sore point for China, especially since 2012, because it provided the basis for US military presence in the West Philippine Sea in the crucial summer months,” Batongbacal pointed out.

On the other hand, ending US military presence in the Philippines in any form has always been a battle-cry for the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front.