US still a trusted ally

But PH can’t forever be America’s little brown brother, Yasay says

Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said Thursday the Philippines still regards the US a trusted ally but will not accept lectures on human rights as a condition for receiving American help.

“I am asking our American friends, American leaders, to look at our aspirations,” he said.

“We cannot forever be the little brown brothers of America. … We have to develop, we have to grow and become the big brother of our own people.”

“You (have to) manage it correctly. You do not go to the Philippines and say ‘I am going to give you something, I am going to help you grow, but this is the check list you must comply with – we will lecture you on human rights’.”



(AFP / Manila Bulletin) THINK TANK GUEST — Speaking during a forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, on September 15, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay Jr. emphasized that the Philippines still regards the US as a trusted ally but will not listen to lectures on human rights.(AFP / Manila Bulletin)

Yasay sought to reassure an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about Manila’s commitment to positive relations with the United States, its former colonial power.

His address came amid strains in the relationship because of recent remarks by President Rodrigo Duterte, who has waged a bloody war on the drug trade that has been criticized by the US. More than 3,000 suspected drug users and dealers have been killed since he assumed the presidency in June.

Last week, President Barack Obama canceled a formal meeting with Duterte at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders after he used the phrase “p—– i—”in warning that he wouldn’t accept lectures from Obama on human rights.

Yasay said the Philippine government would never condone unlawful killings. He said the Philippines shared the US goal for full respect of human rights. He said Filipinos had fully understood about the sanctity of human life since before it was a US colony and that was at the core of its struggle for independence.

Yasay did not comment on testimony Thursday by a former Filipino militiaman Edgard Matobato before the Philippine Senate that Duterte, when he was still a city mayor, ordered him and other members of the so-called Davao Death Squad to kill criminals and opponents in gangland-style assaults that left about 1,000 dead.

Yasay also sought to tamp down US concern about statements from Duterte in the past week that suggested an intent to scale back in the US-Philippine security alliance.

He said the Philippines is committed to a defense cooperation agreement signed by the previous government that will give the US access to five Philippine military bases.

Yasay also told Washington’s think tank that President Duterte had explained that his call for the withdrawal of US special forces from Mindanao was only a temporary measure to keep them out of harm’s way while Philippine forces undertook an offensive against Abu Sayyaf militants.

And while Duterte has taken steps to repair relations with China, Yasay also said Manila will only discuss their territorial dispute in the South China Sea with Beijing on the basis of a recent international tribunal ruling, supported by Washington. The tribunal found in Manila’s favor and invalidated the legal basis of China’s expansive claims.

But Yasay confirmed the Philippines does not want to undertake joint patrols with the US beyond its territorial waters in disputed waters near the South China Sea – a step taken by the last government.

He explained that Duterte’s opposition to joint maritime patrols with the United States concerned the Philippines’ “exclusive economic zone,” not joint patrols within 12 nautical miles of its coast.

The latter patrols, aimed at preserving the territorial integrity of the Philippines, “must continue, because this is our commitment to the United States,” Yasay said.