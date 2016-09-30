US stocks tumble on worries about Deutsche Bank

Wall Street stocks tumbled Thursday on renewed worries about banks following a report on withdrawals from Deutsche Bank and a bruising Capitol Hill hearing with the head of Wells Fargo.



(AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI) / mb.com.ph Pedestrians walk in front of an electronics stock display in the window of a securities company in Tokyo on September 30, 2016.(AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI) / mb.com.ph

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1 percent to 18,143.45.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent to 2,151.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.9 percent to 5,269.15.

US shares of Deutsche Bank sank 6.7 percent following a report that about 10 hedge funds withdrew some funds from the German bank due to worries about the bank’s condition.

Wells Fargo lost 2.1 percent after chief executive John Stumpf was berated by lawmakers over a bogus accounts scandal, with some demanding he resign.

Other large banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, also retreated.

“Memories are very fresh from the financial crisis,” said Alan Skrainka, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management.

“The financial system is the lifeblood of any economy and if the financials are weak, that has a negative implication for the lending needed to support a growth of the economy.”

Petroleum-linked shares mostly rose after Wednesday’s deal between OPEC producers to limit output boosted oil prices. ConocoPhillips and Halliburton both climbed more than three percent.

Pharmaceutical shares fell as polls showed momentum for a California referendum to limit drug prices. Amgen lost 2.5 percent, Bristol-Myers Squibb 2.2 percent and Pfizer 2.0 percent.

NXP Semiconductors surged 16.9 following a Wall Street Journal report it was in talks to be acquired by Qualcomm for $30 billion. Qualcomm rose 6.3 percent.