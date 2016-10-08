US won’t change the course – US Press Attachè

The United States government will not change its course as far as humanitarian aid to and mutual cooperation with the Philippines are concerned.

“We aren’t going to change the course and I don’t see any reason to end any cooperation like that,” said Molly R. Koscina, Press Attachè and First Secretary of the Embassy of the United States of America in Manila.



She said the US government will continue to render humanitarian aid to the Philippines by way of building schools and roads and assistance during times of calamities.

The Philippines and the United States (US) formally opened on Tuesday their joint war games as part of efforts to further enhance the two countries’ inter-operability across different range of military operations.

“So eight days of… I’d like to call them not war games because there’s s a lot of specific work being done, they rebuild schools within the chosen community and they are working together. And I know balikatan means shoulder to shoulder. Wouldn’t it be a tragedy if we stop this program?” Koscina said.

The PH-US Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX 33) drills will involve around 1,400 US Marines and sailors based in Okinawa, Japan, and 500 Philippine Marines “working side by side to grow capabilities and better prepare to operate together during a natural disaster or armed conflict,” the US Embassy in Manila said.

The military exercises, which run through Oct. 12 in Luzon and Palawan, including waters close to the disputed South China Sea, are part of a series of regular joint drills, the largest of which is an annual exercise called Balikatan – “shoulder to shoulder” in the Filipino language – which brought together around 8,500 troops from the two countries in April.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference yesterday that he has informed the US military that plans for joint patrols and naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea have been put on hold.

Koscina confirmed that security measures are in place around the world, particularly in countries where U.S. presence is strong. “We have to have a plan everywhere,” she said.