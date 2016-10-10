UST goes for 4th Shakey’s win

Games Today

(Philsports Arena, Pasig City)

12:30 p.m. – Air Force vs Cignal (men’s)

4 p.m. – Pocari vs Coast Guard (women’s)

6 p.m. – UP vs UST (women’s)

The rejuvenated University of Santo Tomas Tigresses try to keep their clean record intact when they tangle with the dangerous University of the Philippines Lady Maroons today in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The battle of two collegiate teams is set at 6 p.m. with the Tigresses eager to extend their winning run to four games after their impressive 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-13 victory over the more experienced BaliPure Water Defenders last Saturday.

Ej Laure, who exploded with 23 points against BaliPure, is once again expected to lead UST’s charge along with Carla Sandoval, skipper Pam Lastimosa and Ria Meneses.

The Tigresses appeared to be excelling in all departments after posting 48 kills, 10 blocks and 12 aces the last time.

But UP is not worried of UST, having bounced back from an opening day defeat with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-15 win over Coast Guard also last Saturday that put them at 1-1 in the win-loss tally.

The Lady Maroons will again bank on Diana Carlos and Nicole Tiamzon the dynamic duo combined for 29 points the last time.

Kathy Bersola is another important piece for UP, and once she steps up defensively, they have a good chance of winning the match.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard and Pocari Sweat square off at 4 p.m. with both teams going for their first win in the prestigious tournament.

In the Spikers’ Turf, Cignal and Air Force clash at 12:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s finals.

The Cignal HD Spikers and the Air Force Jet Spikers both sport 1-0 marks.