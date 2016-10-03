Valdez, Customs debut vs UP in Shakey’s

Games Today

(Philsports Arena, Pasig City)

12:30 p.m. – Cignal vs IEM (men’s)

4 p.m. – UST vs Coast Guard (women’s)

6 p.m. – UP vs Customs (women’s)

Former Ateneo ace spiker Alyssa Valdez will be the center of attraction in today’s Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference as newcomer Bureau of Customs debuts against University of the Philippines even as University of Santo Tomas goes for a second straight at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Coming off a much-needed break after completing a storied five-year stint with the Lady Eagles in the UAAP, the three-time UAAP MVP is excited and ready to play for the team that is determined not only to cleanse its image but also to make an impression in Philippine sports.



(Manila Bulletin) Alyssa Valdez(Manila Bulletin)

The match is set at 6 p.m. with Valdez out to lead the BOC Transformers to an inspiring start.

This marks the first time that Valdez will be playing for a team not supported by Ateneo which she led to two championships.

“It’s my first time to go out of my comfort zone. For me, it was hard to adjust at first, but at the end of the day, I’m learning a lot from my teammates. It helps me grow as an athlete,” said Valdez, who last played with BaliPure – composed mainly of Ateneo players – in the Open Conference early this year.

This time, Valdez is teaming up with Thai setter Kanjana Kuthaisong and another Thai import Natthanicha Jaisaen, as well as former Adamson standout Pau Soriano, Rizza Mandapat, and Lilet Mabbayad.

UP, which finished third last year, will be without their imports since the papers of their prospects are still to be completed.

Leading UP’s charge are Kathy Bersola, Issa Molde, Justine Dorog, Diana Carlos and Nicole Tiamzon – the same players that helped the Lady Maroons finish third in the Shakey’s Collegiate Conference last month.

Meanwhile, the UST Tigresses are hoping to follow up their 25-15, 20-25, 25-13, 25-21 triumph over the Air Force Jet Spikers in their 4 p.m. duel with the Coast Guard Lady Dolphins.

The deadly trio of EJ Laure, Carla Sandoval and Ria Meneses is once again expected to lead UST against Coast Guard, which suffered a 25-8, 25-15, 25-16 loss over Laoag in the opener last Saturday.

In the Spikers’ Turf, champion Cignal and Instituto Estetico Manila clash at 12:30 p.m.