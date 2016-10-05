Valdez, Customs eye share of lead

Games Today

(Philsports Arena, Pasig City)

12:30 p.m. – Army vs 100 Plus (men’s)

4 p.m. – Pocari vs Air Force (women’s)

6 p.m. – Customs vs Laoag (women’s)

Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Laoag try to gain a share of the lead even as fancied Pocari Sweat starts its title campaign today in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Led by former Ateneo star Alyssa Valdez, the BOC Transformers and the Laoag Power Smashers clash at 6 p.m. with the winner tying idle University of Santo Tomas, which notched its second straight following a 25-16, 25-10, 25-23 decision over Philippine Coast Guard.



(Manila Bulletin) Alyssa Valdez(Manila Bulletin)

The Lady Warriors, for their part, tackle the Air Force Jet Spikers at 4 p.m. with the former out to secure their second crown since winning the Open Conference early this year.

Though its two Thai imports sat out on its first match due to technical problems with their papers, Customs still beat University of the Philippines in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22, two days back.

Aside from Valdez, who fired 18 points in their win over the vastly-improving Lady Maroons, BOC Coach Sherwin Meneses can also count on veteran spikers Lilet Mabbayad and Rosemarie Vargas.

Meneses also hopes their two imports, setter Kanjana Kuthaisong, and open spiker Natthanicha Jaisaen, will jell well with the locals, knowing the Power Smashers are no easy customers.

Laoag will be reinforced by the hard-hitting Gretchel Soltones and seasoned setter Chie Saet.

The Power Smashers will use their 25-8, 25-15, 25-16 triumph over Coast Guard last Saturday as an extra motivation for their big match with the BOC Transformers.

ACCEL BACKS V-LEAGUE

Meantime, the league got another boost with the support ACCEL.

William Ortiz, owner of the shoes and apparels brand, said they are throwing their support to V-League organizers because they share a common goal in promoting Philippine sports, especially volleyball.

For this conference alone, ACCEL assumed the role as the league’s official outfitter.

“ACCEL is in one with the V-League in promoting volleyball in the country,” said Ortiz, who is also an avid supporter of other sports like basketball, mixed martial arts, karate, golf and weightlifting.

The Spikers’ Turf, the all-men tournament, also has ACCEL as its official outfitter.