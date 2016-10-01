Valdez leads Customs’ title bid in Shakey’s V-L

Games Today

(Philsports Arena, Pasig City)

12:30 p.m. – 100 Plus vs Air Force (men’s)

4 p.m. – Coast Guard vs Laoag (women’s)

6 p.m. – Air Force vs UST (women’s)

It’s easy to understand why newcomer Bureau of Customs is the team to beat when the import-flavored Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference starts today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

With two-time UAAP MVP Alyssa Valdez at the helm, the BOC Transformers are confident of making a huge impact right in their maiden campaign in the prestigious volleyball tournament.



For her desire to win and unique way to motivate her teammates – not to mention the vast experience she gained from several epic battles with La Salle in the UAAP in the last three seasons – Valdez is going to be the league’s biggest attraction.

Sadly for league fans, Valdez and company will not see action until Monday when the Transformers go up against the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons.

Aside from Valdez, the Transformers will be reinforced by Thais Kanjana Kuthaisong and Natthanicha Jaisaen.

“It’s very different, not only for me and my former teammates, but for the whole V-League. We’re hoping na mag-level up yung competition especially with the presence of the imports,” said Valdez, who previously saw action with BaliPure in the Open Conference a few months back.

Meantime, Air Force and University of Santo Tomas, teams without foreign acquisitions, take the spotlight today when they clash at 6 p.m.

Josemer Tapic, Judy Caballero and Joy Cases will banner Air Force, while UST will be led by Pam Lastimosa, EJ Laure, Cherry Rodina and Ria Meneses in the main game at 6.

Aside from Air Force and UST, other teams which have decided not to recruit imports include Coast Guard and Laoag, squads that will kick off women’s play at 4.

The two other participants are Pocari Sweat and Bali Pure.