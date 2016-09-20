Valencianos remain family for Tricia Centenera

Gab Valenciano and Tricia Centenera (Instagram)

Amid her rumored split with husband Gab Valenciano, Tricia Centenera maintains good relations with the Valenciano family.

She was present at the baby shower held by Aprica for Samantha Godinez-Valenciano, wife of Paolo Valenciano, older brother of Gab.

“Paolo, Sam, Kiana, Mama, Papa, they will always be my family,” Tricia told reporters. “Gab and I will be what we will be.”

Recall that rumors of breakup between Gab and Tricia, who tied the knot thrice in 2015, stemmed from cryptic posts on their respective social media account that some people deemed hinted at the state of their marriage.

During the interview, Tricia did not want to talk about it.

“Today is about Leia,” she said. “Today is about Paolo and Sam, about them bringing this gorgeous girl into the world. So, I’d rather not talk about that at all.”

She expressed excitement for Paolo and Sam’s baby.

“Love and cherish each other and spoil Leia. If you don’t, we will,” she said.

In a separate interview, Paolo shared they will always support Tricia and Gab whatever happens.

“We try not to get involved with the problems of Gab and Trish. You know, Gab is really going through something. Form our end naman, we just want to be supportive of Trish. Her family is in Australia. Whatever happens to the two of them, we made clear to Trish that we are gonna be here for her. Sam and I will be there to support the two of them, whatever they both decide, we’ll be there for the two of them,” Paolo said.

The eldest among the Valenciano siblings added, “There is a little drama within the family, but I’m quite confident that the two will get through this.”

Gab’s mother, Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, has aired a request for privacy on the matter.

“The Valencianos’ stand: This is a family matter. Not everything you read is true. Everyone makes mistakes. But this is too sensitive a matter to simply make statements about. We request for privacy as we try to handle this hurdle in our life with wisdom and faith,” she said in a statement sent to ABS-CBN News.