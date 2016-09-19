Vega Telecom reiterates buyout offer for Liberty Telecom minority shareholders

MANILA — Vega Telecom Inc. reiterated its offer to buy out the minority shareholders of Liberty Telecoms Holdings Inc. at a price of PHP2.20 per share as its tender offer is set to expire on September 21.

In a notice to Liberty shareholders, Vega emphasized that the offer price of PHP2.20 is above and a premium on the prospective fair value range of PHP0.08 to PHP0.03 per common share of Liberty, as provided in the valuation report and fairness opinion issued by Punongbayan and Araullo, an independent accredited auditor.

The tender offer is intended for Liberty to comply with the requirements for voluntary delisting of its common shares with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Once Liberty shares are delisted from the PSE, shareholders will have limited options if they decide to sell their shares as they will no longer be able to do so via the exchange.

The tender offer for up to 165.88 million common shares of Liberty commenced last Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. and shall expire on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. The shares represent 12.82 percent of the issued and outstanding common stock of Liberty.

Vega, the majority shareholder of Liberty, is jointly owned by Globe and PLDT following a joint acquisition of the telco assets of San Miguel Corp. late May.

For inquiries regarding the tender offer, shareholders may contact the tender offer agent BPI Securities Corp. (BPI Trade at +632 816 9189; +632 816 9724; +632 8455617, Buena Bascuguin at + 632 845 5735, Madeth Mendoza at +632 8169670, and/or Diana Agsaoay at +632 845 5652). For inquiries about the number of shares of a shareholder in Liberty, please contact the Stock and Transfer Agent, BDO Unibank Inc. – Trust & Investments Group – Securities Services & Corporate Agencies Department (Roland Raymund P. Rojas at +632 878 4964).