Venezuela, Cuba warn of US intervention, at Non-Aligned meet

Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro opened a Non-Aligned Summit Saturday, warning world leaders that his country is being lashed by a US economic war aimed at toppling him.



With the left increasingly isolated by a crushing political and economic crisis, Venezuela is seeking the support of old friends at the Non-Aligned Movement summit it is hosting this weekend. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seen during the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Porlamar, Margarita Island, Venezuela, on September 17, 2016.

His closest regional ally, Cuban President Raul Castro, echoed the charges despite renewed relations with the United States.

“Venezuela is facing an onslaught… that is against all of Latin America and the Caribbean — that is trying to re-impose and recolonize, the politics, economy, culture and life of our countries,” Maduro — a socialist who has made the economy increasingly state-run — charged in his speech after taking over the movement’s rotating presidency from Iran.

Leaders from the 120-nation group including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gathered for two days on Venezuela’s Caribbean island of Margarita.

Venezuela, an OPEC member and home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves, will seek backing for its campaign to slash abundant global crude production in a bid to raise prices.

While sounding the alarm about a purported international campaign to topple him is not new, Maduro looks keen to recast the Non-Aligned movement — a Cold War relic that has consistently less support — as a bulwark against re-colonization, analysts say.

Founded in 1961 to represent countries resentful of being squeezed in the power-struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union, the Non-Aligned Movement has struggled in recent years to remain relevant in a post-Cold War world.

- ‘Meddling, subversive” US plans: Castro -

The Venezuelan opposition is seeking to oust Maduro at the ballot box with a referendum. The president maintains the United States allied with conservative local interests, want to oust him.

Castro, who backs Maduro’s allegations, voiced dismay at the US failure to end its embargo on Havana.

He said regional allies would derail “subversive and meddling” US plans on which he did not elaborate.

And Castro, Maduro, Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa and Bolivian President Evo Morales all slammed the recent impeachment and removal of Brazil’s ex-president Dilma Rousseff.

Rousseff, convicted in the Senate for budget irregularities, was replaced on August 31 by center-right President Michel Temer, her vice president-turned-nemesis.

- We interrupt this crisis -

The oil crunch has triggered an economic crisis in Venezuela, causing food shortages, outbreaks of looting and riots.

The crisis is the biggest threat yet to Maduro and the socialist “revolution” launched in 1999 by his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

But as crude prices have plunged since mid-2014, Venezuela’s economy has tanked, and its international influence along with it.

Embattled and unpopular at home, Maduro has nowhere near the international clout once enjoyed by Chavez.

The opposition is pushing for a referendum on removing him from power by the end of the year.

Polls indicate Maduro would lose by a hefty margin. But his opponents say electoral officials are dragging their feet to protect him.

They held fresh protests Friday after the authorities delayed announcing the timeline for the next step in the process for a second time.

Venezuelans spend long hours lining up outside supermarkets and pharmacies only to find bare shelves and soaring prices inside. Shortages have triggered outbreaks of looting and riots.

The country is facing its third year of deep recession this year, with inflation set to top 700 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.