Victorious Victoria

Posh Spice proves her style prowess with yet another successful passion project. Victoria Beckham’s first foray into makeup marries her fashion and beauty sense in a celebrated, much-anticipated collection

From music, fashion, and now, makeup, you can say that Victoria Beckham has done a lot of things, and has done them well. Her newest project, a collaboration with cosmetics giant Estée Lauder, technically isn’t her first introduction to the beauty business. She and soccer superstar husband, David Beckham, have a slew of best-selling fragrances under their belt.

But Victoria is more than just Mrs. Beckham (oh, not that it’s a bad thing). This woman can hold her own. We first knew about her as “Posh Spice” from the original purveyors of girl power, the Spice Girls. She was criticized for her musical talent, and in 2008—when she added fashion designer to her title—she was also met with criticism for her artistic ability.

But as we already know, Victoria has the last laugh. Today, the world recognizes that pretty, leggy, lip-syncing, always-in-black Spice Girl who worked her way to the top. In the end, she got all she wanted and more.

VB has shown no signs of slowing down. And whether or not you are a fan of her fashion, it is undeniable—the woman has very good taste. Just ask the many A-list celebrities who have subscribed to her personal style. Since her announcement of the VB x EL partnership last April, earlier this year, the beauty world has been abuzz over her makeup line.

Victoria has a very distinctive style and her limited edition collection with Estée Lauder showcases this seamlessly. Although VB likes all things glamorous (she did wear a gold and diamond crown tiara at her wedding), her version of luxury is always understated. Comfortable, refined, relatable luxury—this is where her brand of beauty shines.







Cool and chic. Victoria Beckham’s intuitive and refined sense of style carries into her limited edition makeup collection

Victoria Beckham talking beauty with Estée Lauder lead for global partnership initiatives, Sarah Creal

Eyes glisten in green with the VB x EL Eye Metal at the Victoria Beckham spring/summer 2017

“I want to make women feel empowered, to feel sexy and confident,” says Victoria Beckham







KEY PIECES

Feminine, flattering, effortless, exquisite: these are the same style elements you’ll find in the Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder collection. Like her fashion uniform—polished and minimalist with subtle design details—her makeup is classically cool too.

VB is a woman who knows when and how to perfectly exercise restraint. Everything in this collection is carefully curated and calculated. And of course, dressed in decadent black.

As one examines, swipes and tests the products, you can’t help but imagine her thought process. Victoria seems very exacting, very detailed in terms of the color palette, as well as how each product behaves on skin. Each product earns its rightful place in your makeup kit, like a go-to piece from your closet you can always rely on.

The collection is a true embodiment of how she approaches beauty: from a modern, multi-faceted (read: busy) woman’s standpoint. Each product reflects how she likes to do her own makeup. Although she had her favorite cities as springboard for inspiration (LA, New York, Paris and London), it was mirroring her own beauty regime that was central to product development.

Aside from revisiting Estée Lauder’s archives, VB was guided by her own beauty archive. “I have been collecting makeup for many years. I am always mixing colors to get what I want. With this collection, I believe I have created many of the key pieces that you really need in your makeup kit. As a woman who likes to wear makeup, this is exactly what I want,” shares Victoria.

EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS WITH AN EDGE

The collection highlights products that are simple, smart, multi-purpose, yet luxurious in texture and finish. It’s the clever formulation that gives it a bold statement and an edge to it—each piece a tool a makeup hack for getting things done right, and fast!

The makeup staples streamline a beauty routine, how Victoria simplifies hers. It’s a busy, multi-tasking woman’s must-haves.

To mimic her eternally sooty eyes, the VB x EL collection includes an Eye Ink in Black Myrrh (P2150). Unlike your regular dark eyeshadow, this gel-cream formula gives a sexy glint on lids, like a slept-in smoky eye.

You’ll fall in love with the gorgeous blackened green in the form of an Eye Metal in Charred Emerald (P2150). With a swipe of your fingertip, the dense pigment feels incredibly smooth. The cashmere finish is a beautiful dusky color for day-to-night.

For some intense, vinyl-like finish, the innovative Eye Foil in Burnt Anise or Blonde Gold (P1720 each) is unlike any eye product. A breakthrough liquid eye makeup, it has pearl pigments and flecks of gold and silver. The metallic finish stays long after it dries up. Wear it alone or layered with the other eyeshadows.

Another smart innovation is the Morning Aura Illuminating Crème (P4535)—part moisturizer, part primer and highlighter, it’s one way to achieve her dewy skin. Victoria’s sophisticated strobing method: applying this on cheekbones, brow bones, chin, nose line or your cupid’s bow. She swears by its tightening effect as well.

To enhance the glow and cop her signature sexy-sweaty skin, Highlighter in Modern Mercury (P3100) delicately defines the face contours. The Bronzer in Java Sun (P3100) is also lust-worthy, with a universal shade that flatters and sculpts.

The double ended pencil, Eye Kajal Duo in Black Saffron/Vanille (P1430) makes lining eyes a breeze. Define or smudge with the black tip, or brighten eyes up with the beige pencil.

Of course, a neutral lip pairs well with Victoria’s smoky eyes and her nude-matte Lip Pencil in Victoria (P1430) is buttery and blendable. Comfortable on lips, it ups the ante of everyday lip color.

Sexy and sophisticated, cool and confident. In many ways Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder proves that at the end of the day, comfort and effortlessness is what real beauty is all about.

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder is available exclusively at Estée Lauder SM Aura starting tomorrow, October 8, 2016; Visit www.esteelauder.com.ph, www.esteelauder.com, Follow @esteelauder and @victoriabeckham on Instagram and Twitter.